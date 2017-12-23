A girl was fatally shot late Friday in the southern part of Prince George’s County, the county police said.

The girl appeared to be in her pre-teen years, perhaps about 11, according to a knowledgeable source who was not authorized to comment publicly. The girl was not immediately identified.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. and occurred in a house in the 15500 block of St. Phillips Road, according to police. The address is in the Aquasco area, in the largely rural southeastern panhandle of the county.

Early Saturday morning police said they were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. Homicide is relatively rare in the Aquasco area. The possibility that the shooting may have been accidental was one of those being considered by investigators.

Police were “not ruling anything out,” said Lt. Manuel Rivera, a county police spokesman.

Police said the girl was shot indoors. But they said it was not immediately clear who owned the house. However, they said, the girl was there with her parents.

The girl was struck in the upper body, police said. They said a family member called police. The kind of gun involved was not specified and it was not clear whether a weapon had been found in the house.

St. Phillips Road intersects Aquasco Road near the Aquasco Post Office. Only a few houses are located along the road. They are set back from the roadway, and line about 500 feet apart. The site is about 30 miles southeast of the Capitol, and about 45 minutes away by car.

As of early Saturday morning, no one was in custody, police said.

Staff writer Clarence Williams contributed to this report.