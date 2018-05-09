Two girls, one of them 10 and the other 11, have been charged as juveniles in connection with threats made toward a third girl, the Prince William County police said. All three girls were apparently students at a county school.

No one was harmed, police said.

According to police, they began investigating after a concerned parent made a report to the staff of a Prince William school. In a statement released Tuesday, police said their investigation indicated that two students had “communicated by text to conspire to kill the victim.”

Police said they also learned that the two students had communicated with each other in “cryptic language”and had encouraged deleting threat-related messages once they were read.

No threat was ever carried out, police said in their statement.

Police said they looked into the matter thoroughly and consulted extensively with the county prosecutor. They said they were then directed to obtain a juvenile petition charging each girl with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. The girls were charged Friday, police said.

Details of the alleged threatening texts were not disclosed.

The girls were not identified and their school was not named. No motive was given for the alleged threats.