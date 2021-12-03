For the Uber Eats driver, a 33-year-old recent immigrant from Ethiopia, Oct. 26 would prove to be so jarring she ended up spending the next week locked in her basement apartment in Wheaton where she lives alone. That morning, though, she simply got ready to deliver food. On the screen saver of her phone: A photo of her three young children 7,000 miles away, living with her mom in Addis Ababa. Having a profitable day would mean more savings to help bring them to Maryland.