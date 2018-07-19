A one-time background investigator accused of falsifying reports to the federal government pleaded guilty in the case Thursday and faces a prison sentence expected to range from 12 to 18 months, according to officials at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Rose Gross, 62, of District Heights, Md., specifically pleaded guilty to a charge of making a false statement. She also was ordered to pay the government restitution of $189,042, the estimated cost of reopening and reworking numerous background investigations that had been assigned to her.

Gross had worked for two federal contractors — USIS and KeyPoint Government Solutions — that performed work for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s Federal Investigative Services unit, which now is called OPM’s National Background Investigations Bureau. The false reporting occurred in 2014 and 2015, according to prosecutors.

“In more than two dozen reports of investigations,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement, “Gross represented that she had interviewed a source or reviewed a record regarding the subject of the background investigation. In fact, she had not conducted the interviews or obtained the records of interest.”

Her reports, prosecutors said, were used by government agencies to determine, among other factors, if a person was suitable to have access to classified information or be involved with national security and other sensitive topics.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors and Gross’s attorney agreed that under federal sentencing guidelines she faces a likely range of 12 to 18 months in prison.

Danielle Courtney Jahn, Gross’s attorney as listed in court records, could not immediately be reached for comment.