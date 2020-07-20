A grand jury indicted a white Fairfax County police officer Monday on three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery after he deployed a Taser and hit a black man without apparent provocation in June in an incident captured on video.

Fairfax County police officer Tyler Timberlake had previously faced the same charges, but the counts were dropped by county prosecutors for procedural reasons last week.

Timberlake’s attorneys have denied that he did anything wrong and previously said in court that he mistook the victim, La Monta Gladney, for another man with a criminal record.

The incident began June 5 when Timberlake responded to a call involving Gladney, who was pacing in circles in a Mount Vernon street and mumbling incoherently. Seconds after arriving on the scene, Timberlake deployed his Taser against Gladney, video from body-worn camera shows. Timberlake later hit Gladney and put his knees on the man’s back.

Gladney yelled at one point, “I can’t breathe!”