If convicted, the men face up to five life sentences without parole, plus 245 years, officials said.

“Everyone deserves to go home at night, whether we’re civilian or sworn,” Prince George’s State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said. “We feel a duty to them too, to ensure that when [police] are wronged, when they are attacked, that we put just as much effort into those prosecutions.”

The public defender’s office, representing both men, declined to comment saying the cases were active.

The indictments come after Smith and Warren were taken into policy custody in late August, where they have remained pending trial.

Smith and Warren are accused of entering a home in the Capitol View Mutual Homes co-op in Landover on the evening of Aug. 23. The residents, a woman and her daughter, called 911 around 6:30 p.m., and officers responded within minutes.

The first officer on the scene saw a black vehicle parked on the road and two men walking toward it, authorities said. The men opened fire, striking that officer in the lower right leg, right arm and chest, officials said. He was protected by a bullet-resistant vest.

The men fled, hit a dead end and opened fire on the officers again as they attempted to leave the neighborhood, according to charging documents.

Two more officers were shot, police said. All three officers survived.

Police said Smith and Warren crashed the black vehicle they were driving into a tree, allowing police to detain them. Both men were injured in the crash, but neither was shot, authorities said.

Braveboy announced the indictment alongside Deputy State’s Attorney Jonathon Church, who is chief of the office’s homicide unit. There are three prosecutors assigned to the case.