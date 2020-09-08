By Peter HermannclosePeter HermannReporter covering crime, specifically the D.C. police departmentEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 8, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDTA man was fatally shot Monday night in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. at 55th and Dix streets, in the Grant Park neighborhood.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice released no other details of the shooting Tuesday morning. The name of the victim has not been made public, pending notification of relatives.Homicides in the District have increased 14 percent over this time last year. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.