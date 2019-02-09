One person suffered a critical injury in a collision Saturday night in Montgomery County on a Capital Beltway ramp, authorities said. (Montgomery County fire and rescue photo)

One occupant of a car was critically injured in Montgomery County Saturday night in a crash on a ramp leading from the Capital Beltway, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 8:40 p.m. on a ramp from the Inner Loop of the Beltway to the southbound lanes of Rockville Pike, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

The critically injured victim was trapped and required extrication from the wreckage after the collision, Piringer said.

