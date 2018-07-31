A mountain lion captured by a remote camera in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area in California in 2015. On Tuesday, a woman reported seeing a mountain lion at a Maryland park. (National Park Service/AP)

Visitors at a park in Prince George’s County were told to shelter in place Tuesday after a woman reported seeing a mountain lion, authorities said.

A woman came into a U.S. Park Police substation in Greenbelt Park in Greenbelt to report she had seen what she believed to be a mountain lion, police spokesman James Dingeldein said. The animal was not aggressive, the woman reportedly said, and was about as tall as her waist.

Access to the park, which is managed by the National Park Service, was restricted and visitors were told to shelter in place as authorities searched for the animal, Dingeldein said.

Mountain lions have “the greatest of range of any living mammal in Americas,” according to the website of the National Wildlife Foundation, and live from Canada to the tip of South America. They are carnivores that often prey on deer.

Reports of mountain-lion sightings in the District in 2011 and 2013 were not verified.