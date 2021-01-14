Mathews cited their time together running sessions of a citizens police academy, designed to give residents a sense of what police work is like in Greenbelt.

Peters insisted on making instructions as hands-on as possible, at one point staging a detailed crime scene in the parking lot outside the police station. Citizens were asked to collect evidence, take photographs and process fingerprints. She also brought in a hostage negotiator for demonstrations.

AD

AD

“They loved her down-to-earth personality,” Mathews said of the academy participants.

Peters joined the Greenbelt force in 1998. She held a variety of duties, including working as an evidence technician, and most recently working as a patrol officer. She also volunteered for the Maryland Special Olympics.

The night of Jan. 2, she responded to a radio call about a traffic accident along Edmonston Road. She arrived and found a vehicle that had left the road. The spot was just outside Greenbelt city limits, but Peters stayed to help.

“A call went out and she was nearby and she responded to it,” Mathews said.

While on foot at the scene, Peters was struck by a passing vehicle. That driver stayed at the scene, officials said. The case is being investigated by the U.S. Park Police with assistance from the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland, according to a Park Police spokeswoman. She declined to provide additional details.