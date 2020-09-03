“He has put us on the track that we are all pleased with and he is ready to go see what retirement really looks like,” Buchanan said Thursday evening.

Dean’s retirement is expected to go into effect well before the end of the year, according to Buchanan, who said that Dean made his final decision to retire last week after beginning to work on next year’s budget.

“He wanted to turn over the reins so whoever became in charge was in control of their own destiny,” Buchanan added.

Dean’s decision to retire will be formally announced during a news conference Friday morning, Buchanan said.

The mayor’s office had no public comment Thursday. Dean could not be reached for comment through the department’s chief spokesman.

Dean first retired in December 2013 after 44 years with the Seattle Fire Department, including a decade as chief. He then came out of retirement to replace the District’s former embattled chief, Kenneth B. Ellerbe, after Bowser took office.

The tenure of Dean’s predecessor, Ellerbe, was marred by problems, persistent complaint of poor services by firefighters and EMTs that critics said endangered the lives of D.C. residents. In one notorious instance, an elderly man died after cries for help from bystanders were ignored by firefighters inside a nearby station.

In Seattle, Dean was known for greatly improving the department’s performance in handling cardiac emergencies.

In hiring him in 2015, Boswer noted that Seattle and surrounding King County, Wash., had been recognized by a medical consortium as having one of the nation’s best survival rates for sudden heart attacks, mainly because of coordination between firefighters, paramedics, hospitals and public education.

At the time, about 70 percent of Seattle’s residents were trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation. In the District, Dean also oversaw an aggressive push for CPR training, with thousands of D.C. residents learning the lifesaving technique.