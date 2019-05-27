On the morning of Memorial Day, the spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department posted safety tips for using an outdoor grill.

In the afternoon, as fate, bad luck and coincidence would have it, the spokesman said in a Twitter message that there was a “grill on fire” at a house on Cottage Field Court in Germantown.

The fire was on the rear deck of a townhouse, fire spokesman Pete Piringer said. About 5 p.m., he said the fire was put out, and no injuries were reported.

It was not clear Monday night whether the presciently posted grill safety tips might have prevented the fire.

