During the struggle, the guard fired his gun and the other man suffered a minor injury, Washington said. But she said it was not clear whether the injury was a graze wound from the guard’s gunshot.

Both the guard and the other man were taken to a hospital after the incident, which occurred around 5:30 p.m., she said.

The encounter began in the store, she said, when the guard tried to stop someone in connection with a possible shoplifting incident. The confrontation continued in the parking lot after the man attempted to leave, Washington said.

