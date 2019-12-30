A security guard was stabbed and fired his gun Sunday evening during a confrontation in Prince George’s County after a shoplifting incident, county police said.

The guard was stabbed during a struggle in a parking lot outside a supermarket in the 9800 block of Livingston Road in the Fort Washington area, said Officer Antonia Washington, a county police spokeswoman. His wound was in the upper body and his condition was unclear, she said.

During the struggle, the guard fired his gun and the other man suffered a minor injury, Washington said. But she said it was not clear whether the injury was a graze wound from the guard’s gunshot.

Both the guard and the other man were taken to a hospital after the incident, which occurred around 5:30 p.m., she said.

The encounter began in the store, she said, when the guard tried to stop someone in connection with a possible shoplifting incident. The confrontation continued in the parking lot after the man attempted to leave, Washington said.