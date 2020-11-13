The scheme ended in the summer of 2019, prosecutors say, when one of the guards was transferred to a prison in North Carolina and Cox was caught attempting to bribe a different correctional officer. According to the indictment, after promising he could triple that guard’s salary, Cox had another inmate give the guard a cellphone and an associate outside the prison send the guard over $2,000.
The two charged guards collectively were paid at least $30,000 by Cox and his associates, prosecutors alleged.
The guards, along with the inmates, face decades in prison if convicted. Cox’s mother and girlfriend could go to prison for up to five years if they are found guilty.