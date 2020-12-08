Although authorities described the scheme as potential “domestic terrorism,” there is no federal statute dealing specifically with domestic terrorism. Bilbrough, then 19, of Maryland, was charged only with felony counts of transporting and harboring an alien, meaning one his co-defendants, who had entered the country illegally from Canada.

AD

AD

The FBI, which surveilled and eavesdropped on the three men before the rally, described them as belonging to a group called the Base, which encourages violence against African Americans and Jews and organizes military-style training.

The Canadian citizen, Patrik J. Mathews, then 27, was charged with federal weapons offenses, as was the third defendant, Brian M. Lemley Jr., of Maryland, who was 27 at the time of his arrest. Like Bilbrough, Lemley also was charged with transporting and harboring Mathews when he entered the United States.

Mathews and Lemley have pleaded not guilty. As for Bilbrough, the documents filed in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Md., did not specify the crime to which he has agreed to plead guilty. Bilbrough’s lawyer and the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland said he has agreed to be sentenced “immediately” after entering his plea.

AD

AD

Bilbrough is scheduled for a hearing in federal court in Greenbelt at 9:30 a.m. A plea is not final until it is accepted by a judge.

According to law enforcement officials, the Base emerged in recent years with aspirations of uniting various hate groups for a race war. Lemley, Bilbrough and Mathews attended a Base military-training event in November 2019 in Georgia, according to court documents.

“Lemley discussed using a thermal imaging scope affixed to his rifle to conduct ambush attacks” at the Richmond rally, stating, “I literally need, I need to claim my first victim. … It’s so unfair what I can do to people with that,” according to court documents.

AD

Mathews allegedly replied that “tons of guys” at the Richmond gathering “should be radicalized enough to know that all you gotta do is start making things go wrong” and the rally can spiral into “full-blown civil war.”

AD

“We could essentially be like literally hunting people,” Mathews said, according to prosecutors.

Shortly after the three were arrested, Bilbrough’s attorney, Robert Bonsib, said in court that his client was a naive young man enthralled by the two older companions he had been hanging around. Bonsib said Bilbrough was consumed with fantasies, including going to Ukraine to fight against Russian-backed aggression.