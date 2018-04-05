A Maryland teenager accused of repeatedly bringing a concealed, loaded handgun to his school has agreed to plead guilty in the case, according to documents filed Thursday morning in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Alwin Chen, 18, an honor student at Clarksburg High School, told police he wanted to be able to guard against a mass shooter. But prosecutors, citing journal entries where Chen wrote of “vigilante operations,” also contended the student could have presented a danger in his school.

Chen intends to plead guilty to one count of carrying a handgun on public school property, according to an agreement signed by his lawyers and prosecutors.

The agreement is not final until approved by a judge, who has scheduled a hearing on the matter for April 24. If convicted under the agreement, he would face a maximum of three years in prison.

From the start of the case, there seemed to be little doubt that Chen carried the 9mm semiautomatic gun to the Montgomery County public school. What’s been far less clear is why.

It was the afternoon of Feb. 15 when a police officer assigned to the high school got a tip about Chen’s gun, tracked him down in AP psychology class, took him to an office, and found the weapon inside his backpack, authorities said. Chen said he built the gun himself after ordering parts online and purchasing tools at a Home Depot.

That night, inside a townhouse in Germantown where Chen lived with his parents, police said they found more weapons, including an AR-15 assault-style rifle, revolvers and a shotgun. They also discovered Chen’s journal.

“I might start doing some vigilante operations,” Chen wrote on May 1, 2017, according to court papers. “I don’t plan on killing people, but I’m surely going to hit evil people.”

At Chen’s first court appearance, prosecutors raised additional alarm bells by saying that the teenager had written a “list of grievances against students at the school” that was “possibly a motive for why he was going to use the gun.”

Chen’s attorneys soon countered there never was such a list.

Prosecutors, after digging deeper in the case, confirmed there was no list of grievances, and said that account was the result of a misunderstanding.

More details about Chen’s motives for carrying the gun are expected to come out at the April 24 hearing.

But with the pending plea deal, it appears that prosectors have concluded Chen should be held accountable for bringing a loaded gun to school, but he had no plans to attack.

In earlier court papers, prosecutors have described Chen’s conversations with police afterthe gun was found. He said he often carried the weapon around school — either in his backpack or in a belt holster that was hidden under an untucked shirt.

“The defendant repeatedly stated that the reason he regularly brought the gun to school was to protect himself and other students in case there was a school shooting,” Assistant State’s Attorney Frank Lazzaro wrote on Feb. 23.

“The prosecutors’ own filing demonstrates he is not a risk to anyone else,” one of Chen’s attorneys, David Felsen, said. “Their allegation as to motive for bringing the gun to school for protection, given the circumstances in the country, is not a surprise.”

At Chen’s second court hearing in late February, Montgomery District Judge John Moffett spoke about the challenge of discerning Chen’s risk to the public.

He ultimately decided to keep Chen jailed pending a resolution in the case, saying he was concerned about the young man’s familiarity with guns, the allegations he brought the gun to school “numerous times,” and Chen’s mental health, given his journal entries.

Those writings, going back to at least the spring of 2016, include Chen’s statements that he felt “angry at myself and mad at the world” and about his worries he could be mentally ill, according to court filings.

“Sometimes I think I am crazy or mentally ill,” he wrote, according to the prosecutors’ filing. “But I hide it and refuse to admit it because I know how to cope and blend into society but it’s just too lonely.”

“I want to kill all evil forces,” he wrote, according to prosecutors, “but I’d die for nothing.”

Moffett acknowledged that Chen’s journal entries in the case are old — from 2016 and 2017 — and that their full context isn’t known, as the teen’s lawyers pointed out.

Chen remains at the Montgomery County jail.