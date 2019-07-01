A Maryland man who prosecutors say drove home drunk from a football game and rear-ended a sedan in a crash that killed three young siblings pleaded guilty to five counts Monday.

Thomas Daniel Hawks, 27, of White Plains, Md., accepted the plea Monday in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, where a grand jury had indicted him earlier this year on 21 counts. He pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter with an automobile and two counts of causing bodily harm while driving drunk.

Hawks faces a maximum of 36 years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 26.

Hawks was headed home from a Redskins game on Dec. 30, when he slammed his pickup truck into a sedan stopped at a red light, prosecutors said. Hawks was speeding at the time, prosecutors said.

The crash killed three children inside the sedan: Alexander and Rosalie Mejia, 5-year-old twins, and their 13-month-old brother, Isaac. The children’s parents were severely injured but survived.

Hawks had a blood alcohol concentration of .17 the night of the crash, more than double the legal limit in Maryland, according to his indictment from January.

Police and prosecutors say the Mejias family was leaving church services in Maryland and heading home to Falls Church, Va., the night of the crash.

The crash sparked alarm among those who travel along Indian Head Highway and law makers who’ve long had concerns about the stretch of road that AAA calls one of the deadliest in the Washington region.

After the collision, lawmakers approved three more speed cameras along Indian Head Highway.

