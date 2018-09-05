A Maryland bartender charged in the fatal shooting of three restaurant co-workers after an argument about his pay pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of murder.

Karlief Moye was caught on video entering the Blue Sunday Bar & Grill on Jan. 29, 2017, and shooting the restaurant’s three owners before grabbing money from a desk and running from the scene, prosecutors said.

Moye, 32, entered his guilty plea in Prince George’s County Circuit Court almost two years after the triple killing in Bowie, Md. Moye had originally entered a plea of not criminally responsible.

Moye tended bar at the restaurant and had argued with the Bowie restaurant’s manager and owners Jin Chen, Sherwood Morgan and Xue Xin Zou before the shooting. The three men were sitting at a desk in the restaurant’s office when Moye entered and pulled out a handgun, prosecutors said.

Moye fled.

One of the restaurant’s owners who was not at the Blue Sunday that night was awaiting a call about the evening’s receipts and tuned into a live video feed for the business when the call didn’t come through. On the video, he saw three people in the restaurant unconscious and called police.

Prosecutors entered the video of the shooting as evidence at Moye’s plea hearing.

The video shows Moye entering the office and shooting the three men inside. Moye leaves then quickly returns, taking coats, phones and cash before dashing out, said John Erzen, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Moye was caught later that day in the woods near his home in Silver Spring where he tried to take his own life as officers approached him. He shot himself twice and was taken to a hospital, prosecutors said.

The Blue Sunday Bar and Grill was a dream business for its owners and had been open less than a month before the shooting erupted.

“It really is something that just rips your heart out,” said Erzen.

Moye’s attorney, public defender Keith Lotridge, asked to bar the video from public release and the case judge ordered it sealed until Moye finishes the appeals process.

Morgan, 46, was a manager of the restaurant. Chen, 27, and Zou, 28 were co-owners.

Moye also pleaded guilty to three handgun charges.

He faces three life terms in prison for the murder charges and up to 20 years for each handgun charge. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.