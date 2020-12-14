“This sexual activity was rough in nature,” prosecutor Dermot Garrett said in court Monday.

In Maryland, third-degree sex offense covers a range of crimes. Johnson pleaded guilty to the section that makes it illegal for anyone 21 or older to engage in sex acts with someone 14 or 15 years old, according to court records.

State sentencing guidelines, while not binding, recommend a term of probation to three years, according to Terry McGann, Johnson’s attorney.

Johnson was originally indicted on one count of first-degree assault and three counts of first-degree rape, among other charges, which exposed him to up to a lifetime in prison. After he agreed to plead to the lesser charges, prosecutors said they would drop the rape counts, according to Monday’s hearing.

In court Monday, Garrett described a series of events he said would have been established had the case gone to trial.

In July 2019, when Johnson was 22, he began talking online with the girl. The next month, Garrett said, Johnson went to the girl’s apartment for the first time, while her mother wasn’t home, and engaged in sex acts.

Two days later, her father noticed bruises on her neck and asked how she got them, Garrett said. The answer prompted him to call police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where an exam revealed bruises and other injuries, Garrett said.

Detectives investigated and, in December, used the girl’s cellphone number to contact Johnson.

“They did a text sting,” Garrett said in an earlier court hearing. “He admitted he had choked her.”

Johnson is being held in the Montgomery County jail on no-bond status.

At the earlier hearing in the case, McGann argued before Circuit Court Judge David Lease that his client should be allowed to leave jail on bond pending trial.

He said Johnson had grown up in Montgomery County, wasn’t a flight risk and didn’t pose a general risk to the community.

“It’s not a stranger-on-stranger crime,” McGann said.

He noted that his client could be outfitted with a GPS monitor and that devices work well to keep track of those out on bond.