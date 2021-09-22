An Oregon man pleaded guilty Wednesday to breaking into the Northwest Washington residence of Switzerland’s ambassador and fighting him, an embassy employee and a uniformed U.S. Secret Service police officer who tried to stop him on March 29.

Christian David Mandeville, 31, of Portland, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor federal counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer and intimidating a foreign official, and a District charge of unlawful entry. The first charge is punishable by up to one year and the latter two by up to six months in prison. Sentencing is expected to be Dec. 9.

In a plea agreement, Mandeville acknowledged pushing away an employee who tried to stop him inside the residence, which is adjacent to the Swiss embassy in Woodley Park. When Swiss Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud accompanied U.S. Secret Service officers inside, Mandeville forcefully pushed past the ambassador and fought with officer Jacob Pina before the officers subdued him, Mandeville admitted in plea papers.

Mandeville’s mother, Dawn Schwab, who lives in Arizona, told reporters after his arrest that her son had been experiencing mental health issues and was apparently “looking for help” and “a better place to live.”

Mandeville on Wednesday told U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras that he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and anxiety disorder.