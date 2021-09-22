In a plea agreement, Mandeville acknowledged pushing away an employee who tried to stop him inside the residence, which is adjacent to the Swiss embassy in Woodley Park. When Swiss Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud accompanied U.S. Secret Service officers inside, Mandeville forcefully pushed past the ambassador and fought with officer Jacob Pina before the officers subdued him, Mandeville admitted in plea papers.
Mandeville’s mother, Dawn Schwab, who lives in Arizona, told reporters after his arrest that her son had been experiencing mental health issues and was apparently “looking for help” and “a better place to live.”
Mandeville on Wednesday told U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras that he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and anxiety disorder.