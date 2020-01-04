Someone bought a bag of pre-popped popcorn at a store there and emptied it in the lot, “intentionally luring” the gulls, the police said.

Then, the gulls were run over, according to the police.

The driver left the scene, police said.

After arriving about 10:45 a.m., officers found the seagulls dead in the lot, close to one another, the police said.

AD

Police said their investigation indicated that the incident occurred between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Gulls are not uncommon in this area, sometimes scavenging for food. They are known as opportunistic feeders, consuming a wide range of items. Anecdotes suggest that they may be slow to scatter when approached and are sometimes regarded as pests.

AD

In a twitter message, Audrey Barnes, the spokeswoman for the city of Laurel, called on the public for assistance.

She joined with the police in asking for help in finding “the suspect behind this senseless act of animal cruelty.”

Laurel, with an area of a little more than four square miles, is northeast of the District, in northeastern Prince George’s County, and about equidistant from Washington and Baltimore.

The city of about 20,000 people is on the Patuxent River, which flows into the Chesapeake Bay.

AD