Police identified the suspect as Dennis Westover of South Charleston, W.Va. He was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A D.C. Superior Court judge on Thursday released Westover on personal recognizance and set a court date for July 1. Westover could not be reached on Thursday. His attorney, Jonathan P. Willmott, declined to comment.

Capitol Police said that an officer encountered Westover about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday as he walked away from a white Mazda sedan that authorities said was improperly parked at Second Street and Washington Avenue in Southwest Washington. Police said he was near a perimeter fence patrolled by members of the National Guard.

Police said the officer asked Westover whether he had a weapon in the vehicle and he said there was a firearm in the center console. A police report says the officer found a black 9mm Sig Sauer handgun and 20 rounds of ammunition.

An arrest affidavit says the man told police he had driven to the District from West Virginia “to see the fence around my Capitol.” He told police he had the gun for protection and that it was registered in West Virginia, but not in the District.

Police said Westover told them he believed his permit was valid in District, according to the court papers. The District does not honor gun permits from other states.

Inside the Mazda, police said they found the man’s will, birth certificate and the “stop the steal” paperwork, which refers to the Jan. 6 demonstration to overturn the presidential election that Donald Trump had lost. That demonstration morphed into a riot and insurrection at the Capitol.

Police also said they found a list of lawmakers from West Virginia and Congress.