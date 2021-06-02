It was part worship service, part memorial service, part pep rally — a lineup of speakers and musical performers woven together by emcee EZ Street, a DJ and WHUR 96.3 radio personality.
The message of the night was simple: If we want to reduce gun violence in our county, we have to work on it together.
“Our community is a caring community,” Braveboy said. “Prevention is everybody’s job.”
She asked those in attendance to sign up as a mentor or volunteer for her “Our Streets, Our Future.” The public awareness campaign is focused on community engagement throughout the summer to prevent gun violence, connect residents to resources and provide social events that disappeared during the pandemic.
The state’s attorney’s efforts are running parallel to several other initiatives, both out of her office and others organized by the office of County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D). Braveboy’s office is participating in a federal regional carjacking task force to prosecute a crime that has spiked over the past year, especially among juveniles.
Braveboy has also launched her own county-focused carjackings task force, which she says is different from the federal task force because it centers on community organizers. The task force, she said, is working hand-in-hand with the broader “Our Streets, Our Future” public awareness push to focus on prevention.
As part of that collaboration, EZ Street has helped produce several social media and radio ads for the state’s attorney’s office that feature local teen actors and are meant to reach the county’s young people.
The Prince George’s Police Department has investigated more than 100 carjackings since the first of the year, and of the roughly 33 cases where it has made an arrest, at least 10 of the alleged perpetrators were juveniles.
A central theme of Tuesday night’s event was connecting with children and teens in the county. Student leaders from Suitland and Bowie high schools spoke, and other young people from the county and the District who are part of EZ Street’s Music Industry Academy performed songs they had written themselves.
Hezekiah Hawkins, a 17-year-old rising senior at Suitland High who is a trained dancer and musician, said adults need to understand the pressures that young people are facing today. He said he has seen his classmates get jumped for wearing a certain type of shoe, and he has seen others bring knives to school — not to be antagonistic, but for protection because they are scared.
“We can’t be heard unless we make noise. The violence is how we make noise,” Hawkins said. “But if you heard us in other ways, things would be different.”
The event included a moment of silence for those killed by gun violence in the county so far this year. And the crowd heard from the family members of J’Lyn Quinones, a pregnant 18-year-old from Suitland who was fatally shot in April.
“It’s not a game anymore,” the teen’s uncle told the crowd. “We really have to help. There are a lot of families who are hurting.”
As the night came to a close, after a final call and response from community organizers but before the music started back up, those gathered in the church parking area bowed their heads in prayer.
“Our cry tonight,” the pastor said, “is that you will heal Prince George’s County.”