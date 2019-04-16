Gunfire broke out Tuesday night amid a group of youths gathered outdoors in Montgomery County. It appeared that at least one youth was struck.

A woman living in the Germantown development where the shooting occurred said she heard about eight shots followed by screams.

The woman who declined to be identified by name said the shooting broke out shortly after 9 p.m. near the Germantown Park development.

She said it has become common for youths to gather outdoors in a nearby parking lot on warm spring evenings.

After the shooting, she said, people ran in all directions. Police swarmed into the neighborhood, and a helicopter circled overhead.

The resident said a neighbor told her that at least one youth had been struck. The resident said the neighbor had seen the shooting.

