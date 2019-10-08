“We were in­cred­ibly lucky that nobody was struck,” said D.C. Council Member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who lives in the neighborhood and was walking his two children home when he was alerted to the shooting.

AD

Allen, who chairs the committee on judiciary and public safety, which has oversight over D.C. police, said more than 20 shots were fired, scattering bullet casings along a several-block-long stretch of D Street NE.

AD

Came home to D St shut down for blocks. Apparently gunmen firing between vehicles in a long running shootout. No one appears injured thank goodness, but shell casings littering the street & outside my door. Cameras being checked. This violence has to stop. pic.twitter.com/ZtTey85aM8 — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) October 7, 2019

They were shooting “with abandon,” said Allen, who tweeted a picture of the crime scene. In an interview, he said, “There were shell casings on the street in front of my house.”

The shooting occurred about 4:40 p.m. with one vehicle chasing another westbound on D Street, roughly from the RFK Stadium complex to Tennessee Avenue NE. Police shut down D Street from 15th to 21st streets NE.

A police report says it appears an armed occupant of one of the vehicles fired on the other, but investigators were not sure if the gunfire came from the vehicle being pursued or the one doing the pursing.

AD

“Stray bullets struck multiple properties,” the report says.

Bullets hit a Volvo parked in the 1900 block of D Street NE, damaging the left taillight and left front tire.

The report says the vehicles “continued their destructive path,” with bullets striking the hood of a silver Mercedes Benz and driver’s-side door of a Dodge Caravan as they were being driven in the 1600 block of D Street.

AD

A bullet fired as the cars sped through the 1800 block of D Street crashed through a window of a condo. Police and the owner said it traveled across the living room, went through another wall and into an apartment across the hall.

Chris Konish, who owns and lives in the apartment where the bullet first entered, said he and his wife, who is seven months pregnant, were at work at the time. He said a neighbor texted him about the damage.

AD

He described the incident as “unnerving” and “jarring” but also said “at the same time no one was injured.” He said, “It was the best case scenario — no one was home.”

Konish’s four-unit condo building is part of recent construction in the neighborhood. He said he and his neighbors moved in around April. He works for a group doing conservation work in Alaska and has no plans to move.

AD

“We’ve never had a negative experience,” Konish said.

Last week, Allen held a hearing on gun violence and on how guns get into the District. He said Monday’s shooting demonstrates that “none of us are immune from the gun violence in our city. It impacts every neighborhood, every family. All of us have to be part of the solution.”

AD