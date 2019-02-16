Gunshots were reported Saturday night at the Arundel Mills Mall in Anne Arundel County, Md., and police said a gunshot victim who went to a hospital “is related to the shots fired calls.”

The Anne Arundel County Police called the incident a targeted act, and not a random shooting.

The victim’s wounds or injuries were described as not life-threatening. However, few other details were available.

In response to the social media reports posted by the police, a woman reported that “we were there.”

On Twitter the woman said her younger son, who is 7 “thinks he heard a loud bang.”

The woman said “a crowd of people was already running past us.”

