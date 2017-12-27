Police closed off the of H Street NW betweeen Sixth and Seventh streets on Wednesday morning to investigate a possible shooting. (Ellie Silverman/The Washington Post)

A man fired a gun Wednesday morning in a busy intersection in downtown Washington’s Chinatown neighborhood, but police say it is unclear if anyone was struck.

The incident occurred about 8 a.m. at Seventh and H streets Northwest.

Dustin Sternbeck, the chief D.C. police spokesman, said surveillance camera video shows a man shooting at someone else. Sternbeck said it appears that the gunman was aiming at somebody and not randomly firing.

Police rushed to the area, but as of nearly 10 a.m. neither a victim nor a gunman had been located, Sternbeck said. Officers were checking area hospitals for a possible victim.

Sgt. Maurice Bragg, a private guard for Code Black Security, said he was doing paperwork inside Walgreens when he heard a gunshot. Then he saw people running, some of them into the pharmacy on Seventh Street.

“I just kept doing my paperwork,” Bragg, 56, said, adding that he wasn’t fearful because he was inside. “It gets busy. Somebody could’ve gotten hit. . . . This place get busy all the time. A lot of traffic down here, different restaurants.”

Police kept the 600 block of H Street, near Gallery Place, shut down during the investigation. The street reopened about 9:45 a.m. The area is normally packed with commuters, though traffic is light this week.