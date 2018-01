A man armed with a handgun robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store early Tuesday on Connecticut Avenue in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, according to D.C. police.

Police said the man walked into the store in the 1600 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, at R Street, about 1:10 a.m. Police said he approached a cashier with his shirt up, showing the butt of a gun.

The man then forced the clerk to give him money from the register; police said in a report the amount had not been determined.

Watch video of the robbery here.