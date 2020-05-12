The officer was not critically hurt. Police said other officers arrested a suspect and confiscated a firearm.
Chanel Dickerson, the assistant chief for patrol services, said officers had responded to the location for a report of a person who had shown up at an address despite having been barred from the location.
Dickerson said the male officer confronted the man and was shot during a scuffle. She said other officers took the man into custody and that no officers are believed to have fired their weapons.
Police said they are looking for surveillance cameras that might have captured the shooting, and for witnesses. The man who was arrested has not been publicly identified pending the filing of formal charges.
Barring notices can be issued by owners of private property to prevent people from entering. Dickerson did not have details of why this particular order had been issued.
The officer was taken to a hospital where Dickerson described him as in “good spirits.”
Clarence Williams contributed to this report.