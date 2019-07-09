Shortly after noon Tuesday, on a warm summer day, on a residential street in Southwest Washington, about a half mile from Nationals Park, someone began firing a gun, according to the D.C. police.

Police said they did not find anyone who was hit in the incident in the 1500 block of First Street SW. But they said bullets struck two air conditioners and one vehicle.

Among other things, the incident offered another example of the presence of guns in the city. It occurred the day police reported seizures of 38 firearms in the week that ended Monday.

At least four were BB-guns, and two were paintball rifles. But most were semiautomatic pistols. Seizures were reported in all quadrants of the city, and one was a .45 caliber pistol found July 4 in the 300 block of O Street SW, about two blocks from the scene of Tuesday’s gunfire.

