A man was wounded in a flurry of gunshots Saturday night on what appears to be one of the District’s deadlier blocks.

Police said the shooting occurred about 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of U Street SE in Anacostia.

Two killings have been reported on that block in little more than a year, one in October 2017 and the other Sept. 29.

In addition, a woman was fatally wounded in January 2017 near the corner of the block, at 16th and U Streets.

Police said the victim in that shooting, a 23-year-old woman, did not appear to be the intended target.

She was hit when shots were fired at people in front of a corner store, police said.

A neighbor said he saw police placing a tourniquet around the leg of Saturday night’s victim as he sat on the steps of the same store.