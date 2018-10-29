Michael Ford is alleged to have opened fire on a red SUV during a shooting spree at a Prince George's County Police station in 2016. (Prince George's County Police)

The Prince George’s County officer who fatally shot a colleague two years ago said he thought he was firing at a gunman ambushing the police station, not an undercover detective.

“Had I known it was a police officer, I never would have taken a shot,” said Officer Taylor Krauss during court testimony Monday. “I believed he was a shooter.”

The testimony from Krauss marked the first time the officer has publicly offered his account of the chaotic March 13, 2016, shooting outside a police station that left narcotics Detective Jacai Colson dead. Krauss, who at times got emotional during questioning, said he got “tunnel vision” when he saw a man he thought was the attacker and focused on taking him down. When he realized he might have shot a fellow officer, Krauss testified he became panicked and upset.

“Oh my God, I shot him,” Krauss recalled saying. “I think I shot him.”

Krauss was cleared by a grand jury in the shooting but took the witness stand in the trial of Michael Deandre Ford, 25, who prosecutors say launched an ambush on a police station while his brothers filmed the shooting to post on video-sharing site WorldStarHipHop. Although Ford did not fire the shot that killed Colson, 28, he is facing a second-degree murder charge in the officer’s death. Prosecutors contend that Ford’s actions sparked a lethal chain reaction that led to Colson’s killing.

Prosecutors say Michael Deandre Ford launched an ambush on a Maryland police station in 2016. (State of Maryland/AP)

Krauss’s testimony came on the fourth day of trial in Prince George’s County Circuit Court. He was in the police station on Barlowe Road the day of the shooting when he heard muffled pops and loud bangs “like someone was hitting a door with a sledgehammer.” He then heard on the police radio that someone was in front of the station shooting at an officer.

“We were being ambushed,” Krauss said he recalled thinking.

Krauss testified that he bolted out the back door of the station and ran to his cruiser, where he grabbed his rifle and began ducking through the parking lot to get in a position that would allow him to see the shooter. The gunman, Krauss said, was described as a “Number 1 male,” police vernacular for a black man.

As Krauss took cover behind a fence, he saw a “Number 1 male” firing toward the police station and thought it was the gunman. It turned out to be Colson, who was wearing street clothes, responding to the shooting.

Krauss said he fired two shots at the man running toward him but didn’t hit his target. He then fired a third and final shot that struck Colson in the chest.

After Colson went down, Krauss heard instructions through the radio: “Stop shooting toward the community center,” the voice on the airwaves announced. “That’s a police officer.”

As the chaos continued around him, Krauss began to realize what happened.

Moments later, when he ran to the road, his fears were confirmed. He immediately recognized the officer and saw his badge and gun.

“I saw Jacai Colson on the ground,” Krauss testified.

Krauss, 37, testified that he never saw Colson hold up a badge or head him announce that he was a police officer. Krauss’s testimony offers a different version of events than Colson’s family outlined in a civil suit against the county and Krauss. Colson’s family assert in court documents that Colson had his badge in hand and was screaming “Police!” when he was fatally shot.

The lawsuit also says police radio transmissions described the shooter as a heavyset black man with dreads, but Colson had a leaner build with closely cropped hair.

During cross-examination, Krauss said he didn’t hear any details about body type or haircut.

“I just heard Number 1 male out in front of District III with a handgun,” Krauss testified.

Krauss’s testimony was emotional, not just for him but also for police officers and Colson’s family watching in the courtroom. Homicide detectives wiped tears from their faces, and Colson’s colleagues sat quiet and glassy-eyed.

When prosecutors asked Krauss whether he had worked with Colson, his voice broke as he said they were in the narcotics division together for seven months. Later, he testified that their desks were next to each other and that they had socialized together.

Ford’s attorney, Antoini Jones, has said that his client should not be held responsible for Colson’s killing because it was Krauss who fired the fatal shot.

Jones said Ford went to the police station that day intentionally to die in a police shooting and had targeted buildings and cars outside the police station to draw officers to him.

While questioning Krauss, Jones appeared to assert that it made no sense for Krauss to focus on targeting Colson, who was running away from the gunfire.

But Krauss said “he lost track of everything” and was focused on Colson, who matched the description he heard.

Ford’s younger brothers — Malik, 23, and Elijah, 20 — have been convicted in the case. Elijah Ford pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Malik Ford pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder, use of a handgun in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.