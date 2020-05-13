D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham described the injury as serious and said the officer was undergoing surgery. He said the injury is not believed to be life threatening, but added, “We are very concerned for him.”

Authorities identified the suspect as Mark William Crawford, 30, of no fixed address. He faces charges that include assault on a police officer, illegal possession of a handgun and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

AD

Police said officers were called to the Greenway neighborhood at about 2 p.m. for a report of a trespasser at the Meadow Green Courts apartment complex near 35th and A streets SE. Police said the caller described the man and provided a first name.

AD

A flier posted at the complex contains a photo of a man police said resembles Crawford and warns residents to call 911 or security if they see him. The flier does not say why the man was barred from the property; a call to the apartment complex was not immediately returned.

The police report says officers saw a man described by the caller near 35th and A streets SE and stopped him. Police said he was holding a drink in one hand and resisted officers’ attempts to handcuff him.

AD

“Officers took the suspect to the ground in order to place him in handcuffs,” according to the report. “Once handcuffs were placed on the suspect, the suspect was still able to put one of his hands in the front where he reached for a handgun concealed in the waistband.”

Newsham said Crawford struggled with officers while he was on the ground, apparently trying to stand up as officers tried to keep him lying down. The chief said officers “never had the opportunity” to search Crawford because “the struggle never stopped.”

AD

Police said he was able to wriggle one arm to his side and retrieve the firearm. Newsham said investigators “believe he fired the weapon.”

AD