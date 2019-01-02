Somewhere in Fairfax County on New Year’s Day a man was wearing a handcuff on his right wrist, and the county police would like to find him. They wanted to put a handcuff on his left wrist as well.

The county police said the man escaped from custody shortly before 7 a.m Tuesday. At first, police said, officers showed up in the 6100 block of Richmond Highway about 4 a.m. to help the county fire and rescue department.

As the police told it, two bail bondsmen had picked up the man for whom warrants had been issued in parts of Northern Virginia. But, the police said, the man complained of pain, and asked to be taken to a hospital.

Once he had been treated, police said, the man broke free of an officer and ran towards Route 1.

At the time, police said, he “was still wearing a handcuff on his right wrist.”

A thorough search was carried out to look for the man, the police said.Dogs were involved, as well as the police helicopter. But, the police said, he eluded them.

Police identified the man as Jaquan Ross, 27. They said outstanding charges against him included domestic assault.