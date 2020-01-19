The car had been left running to provide heat. A second officer was asked to monitor the man, police said.

Police said the second officer checked on the man, who said his handcuffs were too tight. The officer adjusted the cuffs and resecured the man, police said.

However, police said the man moved into the driver’s seat, put the car into gear and drove away. He eventually crashed near 24th Avenue and Lyndon Street and tried to run away, police said. He was arrested after a brief chase.

The man was still wearing handcuffs but had slipped his hands to the front of his body, police said.

In a statement, police said that in addition to the original domestic-related assault charge, Abdul Hakim, 43, of Greenbelt also faces charges of resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft, second-degree escape and theft as well as traffic offenses.