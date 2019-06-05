Members of Bowie State University's ROTC program carried the casket of Richard Collins III into First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on May 26, 2017. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

A Prince George’s County judge ruled that racially offensive content found on the phone of a man charged with a hate crime in the killing of a black student should be allowed as evidence at his murder trial.

It should be up to a jury to decide whether the material on devices for Sean Urbanski — some of which show violence against black people — played a role in the May 2017 fatal stabbing of Richard Collins III, the judge said Wednesday.

Attorneys for Sean Urbanski, 24, who is white, asked the judge to ban offensive content found on their client’s phone and social media accounts as evidence in his murder trial scheduled for July. They argued the “particularly offensive” evidence is not relevant or connected in time to the killing of Collins, 23.

The materials were not shared in public in court but Urbanski’s attorneys in previous court filings asked the judge to exclude a now-deleted Facebook page called “Alt-Reich: Nation,” and cartoon images and group messages found on his devices.

On Wednesday, the defense also disclosed that Urbanski’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit in Maryland during the stabbing. Urbanski’s lawyers at earlier hearings have suggested that alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

Prosecutors said the images should be shown to a jury because they show why Urbanski bypassed a white male and Asian female at the scene of the incident to directly stab a black man, Collins.



The photos show “why the only black person at that bus stop was stabbed,” said Jason Abbott, principal deputy state’s attorney for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The material on Urbanski’s devices — at least six images — date from Christmas Day to April 18, 2017. Two from April 2017 appear on Urbanski’s phone about one month before Collins’s killing, and the phone showed a new image of the same nature appearing Urbanski’s phone each month, Judge Lawrence V. Hill, Jr. noted.

“It almost leads like a chain of events up until May,” Hill said.

Collins was attacked while waiting for a ride with two friends he was visiting at the University of Maryland in College Park, police said. Urbanski approached the group at a bus stop that night and told Collins to “step left, step left if you know what’s best for you,” before stabbing him with a folding knife, police charging documents state.

Collins was killed shortly after he had been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army and right before he was to graduate from Bowie State University.



Urbanski’s attorneys countered during the hearing in Prince George’s Circuit Court that there is no evidence showing whether their client deliberately sought out or interacted with the images or whether they had been sent to him unsolicited. Including them at trial would violate his First Amendment free speech rights, defense attorney William C. Brennan and John McKenna said.

Urbanski’s lawyers acknowledged that someone using their client’s account liked an “Alt-Reich” page on Facebook, but also noted that the page’s creators had said in a newspaper interview that the page was created as satire and that the creators weren’t white supremacists.

Brennan also said that eight hours after the killing, a blood draw shows Urbanski with an alcohol concentration of .10, with the Maryland limit for driving at .08.

At the time prosecutors announced Urbanski had been indicted on a state hate crime charge — about five months after Collins’s death — they asserted that content on his devices and social media activity suggested a race-related attack.

“The recovered data” proves that “the Defendant purposefully chose to stab Mr. Collins, over anyone else at the bus stop that night, because Mr. Collins is an African American,” prosecutors wrote in court filings.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathon R. Church said the images show intent and a mental state that would speak to a motive for murder.

Church said video shows Urbanski clearly passing by the other man and woman at the bus stop with Collins before stabbing him.

Afterwards, “he folded the knife, put it back in his pocket and sat at the bus stop where police found him,” Church said in court.

