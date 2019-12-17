Circuit Court Judge Lawrence V. Hill Jr., in response to a defense motion at the close of evidence, ruled that prosecutors had not met their legal burden in showing that Urbanski was motivated by racial hatred when he stabbed Collins with a knife. Prosecutors presented evidence of Urbanski’s interaction with racist content on his phone and on Facebook. Maryland hate crime law says a person may not kill because of “another’s race, color, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, gender, disability, or national origin, or because another is homeless.”

AD

AD

The ruling came after the defense presented witnesses showing that Urbanski’s blood-alcohol level was at least twice the legal limit, to support their argument that Urbanski did not act willfully.

A defense expert said that Urbanski, whose blood-alcohol level was 0.10 eight hours after the stabbing, probably had a blood-alcohol content of about 0.17 to about 0.24 at the time of the attack. A blood-alcohol level of 0.08 is considered intoxicated under Maryland law.

The defense does not contest that Urbanski killed Collins, who was a 23-year-old ROTC student. He had received his commission as a second lieutenant in the Army a week or so earlier and was just a few days from receiving his business degree from Bowie State University.

Urbanski, from Severna Park, Md., had dropped out of the University of Maryland and spent that night with former classmates who were on the verge of graduation.

AD