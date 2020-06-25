Rogers’s attorney could not immediately be reached.
Self-identified Ku Klux Klan leader arrested after driving through protesters in Richmond, prosecutors say
Rogers, who is being held without bond, initially faced charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and destruction of property with intent, according to online court records. On Thursday, Taylor also added a hit-and-run charge and new felonious attempted malicious wounding charges.
“I am charging Mr. Rogers with the strongest form of assault and hate crimes permitted under Virginia law,” Taylor said in the statement. “I have no doubt Mr. Rogers was motivated by bigotry and racism and should be severely punished for his egregious criminal behavior.”
