Prosecutors added hate crime charges Thursday against a self-identified leader in the Ku Klux Klan accused of driving through peaceful protesters in Richmond.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries reported as a result of the June 7 incident in which Harry H. Rogers, 36, of Hanover, was arrested.

“After further in-depth investigation, where we spoke with over two dozen witnesses and several victims, I determined that additional charges were warranted,” Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement.

Rogers’s attorney could not immediately be reached.

Rogers, who is being held without bond, initially faced charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and destruction of property with intent, according to online court records. On Thursday, Taylor also added a hit-and-run charge and new felonious attempted malicious wounding charges.

“I am charging Mr. Rogers with the strongest form of assault and hate crimes permitted under Virginia law,” Taylor said in the statement. “I have no doubt Mr. Rogers was motivated by bigotry and racism and should be severely punished for his egregious criminal behavior.”