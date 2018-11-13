Detectives are investigating after dozens of pamphlets with racist content were found in a neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Md., police said.

A resident walking through the 17000 block of Claggett Landing Road found nine leaflets from the “Loyal Knights of the Ku Klux Klan” on Sunday, Prince George’s police said. The resident collected the leaflets and called 911. Officers found about 30 more identical pamphlets when they arrived to investigate, police said.

Similar instances of hate leaflets have been reported in other jurisdictions in the region. Prince George’s County police said detectives are investigating and are asking residents who may have information that could help the investigation to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).