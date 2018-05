A Haymarket man was killed Saturday when he lost control of the ATV he was driving, Prince William County police said.

The man, identified as Gordon Leith-Buchanan, 43, was on a 2013 Kawasaki 750 CC traveling east on Stormy Drive just before 5 p.m. when the ATV overturned, according to police.

Leith-Buchanan, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after, authorities said.

Police are investigating speed as a factor in the crash.