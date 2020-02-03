Now, inside a Montgomery County courtroom Monday afternoon, Coffay’s full story will be aired. And prosecutors want him sent back to prison for seven years.

Their argument: Coffay not only failed to learn his lesson but had already received what prosecutors term “massive” breaks in the case. He drove drunk from a party in 2011, smashing into a tree and killing three of his friends before slipping into the woods to evade police. Coffay’s original prison sentence of 20 years was shaved to eight by a judicial review panel. He was then released just four years later.

AD

AD

“It is beyond incredible that all parties are back in a courtroom for this case,” Assistant State’s Attorney Bryan Roslund wrote in court papers filed Thursday. “Rather than being indebted to a society and a justice system that has shown him clemency and grace, the defendant rejected that gift and went back to his selfish ways of drinking and driving.”

Coffay’s attorney counters that, for his client, every night is punishment because it brings on the overwhelming thoughts of killing his three friends. “He is waking up either crying, yelling or screaming,” Steve Chaikin said in court recently. “If we took the two hours or four hours of this horrible felonious incident away, this is a decent young man with psychiatric and alcohol issues.”

Chaikin will seek a considerably shorter sentence, fashioned to include a post-prison stay at a residential treatment program.

AD

AD

The resurfacing of Coffay’s case has been especially difficult for families of the three victims: Spencer Datt, 18; Haeley McGuire, 18; and Johnny Hoover, 20. All three had graduated from Magruder High School. Each is survived by their parents and one sibling.

“This ate at me for years,” McGuire’s younger sister Juliette wrote to the court recently, “but I finally had to find it in my heart to let go of all the hurt Kevin caused me.”

That changed, she said, when she heard about Coffay’s recent traffic arrest. It took Juliette back to the crash in 2011, when she was just a 12-year-old sixth grader. “My heart dropped to the bottom of my stomach,” she wrote.

AD

The letter detailed the crash’s effect on Juliette McGuire, who is now 21 and a juniorstudying mechanical engineering at Catholic University. She also spoke about the subject during a recent interview.

AD

On a Sunday morning, May 15, 2011, around 4 a.m. she heard noises upstairs after falling asleep the night before on a basement sofa. She didn’t think much of them, and went back to sleep.

As she’d soon learn, it was a police officer, quietly telling her parents they needed to get to the hospital quickly. A couple hours later, she was awoken by her parents. The expression on her dad’s face — lifeless, not really there — was one she’d never seen before.

AD

“We have something to tell you,” he said, hesitating and starting to cry.

Juliette bolted up, startled.

“Haeley got into a car wreck ...” her dad said. “... She didn’t make it ...”

“What are you talking about?” Juliette remembered asking. “What do you mean?”

She went upstairs, looking for her sister, telling herself it wasn’t true.

“She was my best friend and role model,” Juliette wrote in her letter to the court, “and then she was gone.”

AD

Around 3 a.m., Haeley, Spencer and Johnny left a party and climbed into a Toyota driven by Coffay. All had been drinking, according to court proceedings.

As Coffay raced down rain-slicked roads, a fifth person in the car, the only survivor, shook the driver’s seat and told him to slow down, according to prosecutors. But the car veered off Olney-Laytonsville Road, went airborne, sideswiped a utility pole and slammed into a tree.

AD

Coffay crawled out from behind and airbag and ran into the woods. Police and tracking dogs found him hours later and miles away, his blood-alcohol level still double the legal limit for driving. He later pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of failing to remain at the scene of a potentially fatal crash.

Forced to process it all, Juliette was hospitalized with a psychosomatic illness, suffering from such extreme stomach pain to the point doctors had considered taking out her appendix. She got out after a week, and slowly started moving forward.

AD

During her freshman year at Catholic University, Juliette returned to Magruder to speak to a full day’s worth of health classes about dangers of drinking and driving. She’s since done it twice a year.

AD

“Three beautiful lives ended,” Juliette generally says in her talks, “and the driver lived the next years as a nightmare in prison.”

Now comes the question of if he should return and, if so, how long he should stay.

In recent months, at hearings and in court filings, prosecutors and Coffay’s attorney have begun presenting their argument.

After being released from prison several years ago, Coffay went through alcohol rehabilitation and earned his college degree, according to his attorney, Chaikin. In court recently, he presented a psychologist to underscore his point that Coffay needed not just treatment for alcohol abuse, but treatment for psychiatric issues as well.

AD

AD

“What evolved in my discussion with this gentleman over at the detention center was a profound state of chaos, turmoil, guilt, difficulty in controlling emotions,” said Frederick Oeltjen, “all of which still evolve from the 2011 tragedy.”

Roslund, the prosecutor, filed months of state motor vehicle records showing that prior to removing the Interlock device, it kept Coffay from driving nine times — meaning on nine occasions, Coffay had a blood-alcohol of 0.025 or higher. That level is not legally drunk, but indicates he’d been drinking. On one occasion, at 3:20 a.m., the Interlock device registered at 0.07, or the level that signifies impairment, according to prosecutors.

At the traffic stop five months ago — after he’d taken out the Interlock — Coffay had not been drinking, according to court records.

AD

AD

He was given a series of citations — including one for driving without the Interlock device — and was allowed to walk to his nearby home. The citations soon triggered charges that he had violated the terms of his probation. It’s unknown how long he’d driving without the device, but court records indicate it could have been more than three months.