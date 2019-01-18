It was the night of Dec. 11, 2010, and the 31-year-old State Department employee had been out dancing with her girlfriends, jamming to music at a popular U Street nightclub.

After leaving the club, she walked a few blocks to her home in the 2200 block of 12th Street NW. As she was trying to put her key in the front door, a man carrying a knife rushed up behind her and demanded money. She had none, but offered her credit cards and promised not to report the cards stolen, if he would just let her go. The stranger dragged her to the front lawn of her neighbor’s house where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman couldn’t identify the stranger to police. But following an exhaustive investigation, authorities nearly two years later were able to use DNA evidence to identify him as Cardell Torney Jr.

On Friday in D.C. Superior Court, a judge sentenced Torney, 47, of Northwest, to 39 years in prison for the attack. A jury in September found him guilty of first degree sexual abuse while armed and kidnapping while armed.

In issuing the punishment Friday, Judge Danya Dayson outlined Torney’s criminal past that included eight assault convictions against him before the 2010 attack. Torney was on probation for sexually assaulting a child at the time of the assault on the woman. All of the prior charges, Dayson said, were misdemeanors.

Dayson called the 2010 sexual assault “a particularly brutal crime.” She said Torney’s criminal behavior had become more violent over time and that while he was on probation for the 2008 child sexual assault, he failed to comply with sex offender treatment.



“His level of violence and nature of offenses escalated as he got older which goes against the statistics,” she said. “He does not fall into the statistical norm which makes him a danger to the community.”

Prosecutors praised the woman, now 39, who sat in the audience of the courtroom Friday. She has since moved to Tennessee and endured years of delays in the criminal case.

Before the judge issued the sentence, the woman, standing just feet from Torney, tearfully spoke of how she thought Torney was going to kill her. She said that after the attack her marriage dissolved and said she worries about trying to make the world around her daughter a safer place. The Washington Post does not generally identify victims of sexual assault.

“I traveled from Nashville so my voice can be heard,” she said, her voice trembling at times. “This happened eight years ago and I am still reeling from this attack. He forever changed my life and the lives of those I love and those who loved me.”

Torney and his public defenders argue Torney was innocent and are appealing the verdict. Torney did not speak at the sentencing. At times he wiped tears away as his 24-year-old daughter, who is now a D.C. police cadet, told the judge she did not believe her father was responsible for the brutal attack.

Torney’s trial was delayed repeatedly, partly because his public defenders and prosecutors argued over evidence, including the accuracy of DNA tests. Scheduling conflicts also pushed the proceeding back.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Kern said the victim had prepared herself, emotionally and physically, to testify about a dozen times only to have the proceedings postponed. The woman last year finally told her story to a jury.

“We are here today because of her strength,” Kern said. “She had to live with the threat of HIV. She had to face the defendant and be attacked by numerous questions by his attorneys. But because of her strength and because she never gave up, this man is being held accountable.”