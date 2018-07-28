When he wasn’t working at his clothing boutique, District Culture, Alexander Mosby spent much of his spare time as a community activist aiming to reduce violence in his Anacostia neighborhood.

During a hearing Friday in D.C. Superior Court, details emerged suggesting that Mosby’s dedication to peace may have cost him his life over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to court testimony, the 39-year-old Mosby was fatally shot May 26 as he tried to break up an argument between a friend and the brother of the man who D.C. police say indiscriminately fired nine shots into a crowd. Only Mosby was wounded.

Nearly two weeks after the shooting, police arrested 25-year-old Tywan Porter, a D.C. public school cafeteria manager, and charged him with second-degree murder in Mosby’s death.

According to testimony Friday, Porter was sitting behind the wheel of his gray Infiniti vehicle in a parking lot in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE when he pulled out a gun and shot through the window of his SUV while backing up. The bullets flew toward Mosby and his friends.

A detective testified that Porter’s younger brother was arguing with Mosby’s friend following a cookout earlier that evening. D.C. homicide detective Kristal Boyd did not say why the men were arguing.

Boyd testified that Mosby’s friend and Porter’s brother may have been intoxicated, which may have fueled the argument.

The detective said that according to a witness, Mosby and his friend were standing outside Porter’s vehicle. The friend continued to argue with Porter’s brother. At least twice, the detective testified, Mosby pulled his friend away from the fray, trying to persuade him to walk away.

But Mosby’s friend broke away and lunged at Porter’s SUV. Boyd said that was when Porter backed out of a parking space while firing a 9mm pistol at Mosby and his friend. Boyd testified neither Mosby nor his friend had weapons. Porter allegedly fired nine bullets.

The hearing was delayed briefly as Mosby’s mother began sobbing uncontrollably and was ushered out of the courtroom. “He killed my son,” she said as family members helped her into the hallway. Her wailing echoed into the courtroom as the hearing continued.

Wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, Porter sat and listened to the detective as she testified about the shooting, which happened just before 2 a.m. that Saturday.

Porter’s attorney, Howard McEachern, argued that his client was acting in self-defense and was trying to protect his brother after seeing Mosby’s friend lunge at the SUV. McEachern argued Porter — who had no prior arrests — should be released from jail until trial and placed in a halfway house or on electronic monitoring.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Ellen D’Angelo argued there was no justification for Porter — who was driving away — to shoot multiple times.

“He killed a completely innocent bystander who had nothing to do with the altercation with him,” she argued. “He didn’t shoot once as a warning shot. He shot nine times and was the only person with a gun.”

Judge Judith Bartnoff ordered Porter to remain in jail. “There was no justification for this shooting,” she said. “Mr. Mosby was in­cred­ibly unlucky and his friend was lucky. More people could have been hurt, but weren’t.”

Porter’s next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.