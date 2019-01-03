A Maryland man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Wednesday for killing his fiancee whom he slashed with a box cutter, strangled with his hands, and smothered with a pillow, according to Montgomery County court records.

Anthony Strong, 51, had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Chaunya M. Blackwell, 43. His attack grew out of an argument over finances, according to Montgomery State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

“The most common thing people fight about is money, and that’s what this was about,” McCarthy said of the attack in the home in the county’s White Oak area where the couple lived. He called the murder senseless and shocking. “She was a beautiful young woman with an enormously loving family,” McCarthy said.

At Strong’s October plea hearing, Montgomery Circuit Judge David Boynton asked Strong if he was pleading guilty because he’d committed the crime.

“I’m guilty, your honor,” Strong said.

“Is that because you committed this crime?” Boynton followed up.



Anthony Strong (Montgomery County Police)

“Committed the crime, your honor,” Strong said.

In court, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Inderfurth described what had happened in the home on Bradbury Manor Court.

At 6:47 a.m., Nov. 7, 2017, Strong called a Montgomery 911 operator asking for police to come to his home. He hung up.

When the operator called back, Strong said he’d killed his fiancee, prosecutors said. Police found him outside, with his hands spread on the hood of a vehicle, and his wallet and cellphone between them.

“He immediately informed the officers that he snapped, and that Chaunya was located upstairs in the bedroom,” Inderfurth said at the plea hearing.

Officers found Blackwell dead with a pillow on her face and took Strong in for questioning. He told detective Deana Mackie they’d argued over money.

“He stated that he had a box cutter in his hand and sliced her face while she was sitting on the corner of the bed, then he strangled her,” court filings show.

He said he choked her for “five to six” minutes, during which time his fiancee bit his finger as she tried to defend herself.

“He stopped strangling her after she stopped fighting him,” Inderfurth said. “He said he then saw her hand move and held a pillow over her face for 30 to 40 seconds, during which time he repeated: ‘I hate you, I hate you, I hate you.’”

Earlier coverage: “It’s bad . . . I killed her”

Strong remained in the home for several hours after killing the victim before calling police.

Strong told the detective he called 911 after receiving a text message from the victim’s brother who was headed over to pick up some work items, according to Inderfurth.