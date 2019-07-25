Thomas Hughes, 31, of Greenbelt, Md., was sentenced to eight years in prison in the killing of Nicholas Keys, 21. (Prince George's County Police)

It started with a dinged door in a dollar-store parking lot.

Nicholas Keys came after a woman who struck his friend’s car door in a Bowie, Md., shopping center with a baseball bat, according to court testimony and charging documents, before Thomas Hughes came along to defend her.

Hughes, the woman’s boyfriend, wrestled with Keys and managed to disarm him, taking hold of the bat and throwing it across the parking lot.

That is when, prosecutors said, Hughes should have walked away.

But instead Hughes punched Keys twice before Keys fell to the ground and struck his head. The punches and impact from the fall proved deadly. Keys, 21, his head swollen, died three days later in a hospital bed.

One year after the deadly encounter, a judge sentenced Hughes to eight years prison. A jury had convicted Hughes of involuntary manslaughter, finding that although Hughes didn’t intend to kill Keys, his reckless actions resulted in Keys’s death.

“The fatal act, that flurry of punches . . . was unnecessary and gratuitous,” Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Sean D. Wallace told Hughes Thursday before imposing the sentence. “It was not an act of self-defense.”

Hughes apologized for his actions.

“In no way had I intended for anyone to be hurt, let alone a loss of life,” Hughes said.

Keys had just gotten off work when he was in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree in Bowie Town Center around 5:40 p.m. on June 4, 2018, according to charging documents and his family.

Even though Keys had a bat during the encounter, Hughes should have walked away after he took it from him and flung it away, Assistant State’s Attorney Drew Grigg said.

“He was killed over a door ding,” Grigg said.

Grigg said after punching Keys, Hughes fled the scene with his girlfriend, leaving Keys in the parking lot suffering before an ambulance arrived 20 minutes later.

Keys’s injuries were so severe that his head swelled to the size of a basketball, his mother, Ronotta Mincey, said. Keys was taken to a hospital, where doctors said the injuries left him paralyzed and he would not survive, his family said.

Keys’s father spoke tearfully about taking his son off life support three days after the incident.

“He beat my only child and left him lying on the ground like yesterday’s garbage,” Thomas Keys Jr. said.

At the time of the assault, Hughes had been on parole for his role in a robbery that left one dead, Grigg said. Hughes, who was a witness for the state in that case, testified against the shooter and served eight years on a conspiracy charge, Grigg said. Hughes is expected to return to court in August, when a judge will have option of adding up to 12 years to his sentence in the robbery.

Hughes’s father, Bell Cato, said his son was merely trying to defend his girlfriend, as he was taught to protect women and children “as best they can.”

“My son is not a murderer,” Cato said.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said that although emotions got out of control that day over a “squabble,” Hughes’s actions were “gratuitous” and “egregious.”

“This conviction and the sentencing,” Braveboy said, “should send the message that we must control our emotions, that our egos can’t be greater than human life, that you can’t seek vengeance on the streets for minor disputes.”

