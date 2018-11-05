Haitham A. Hijazi, head of the Prince George’s County permitting department being investigated as part of a broadening probe of construction flaws at MGM National Harbor, submitted his retirement Monday.

Hijazi is leaving the Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement which he has led since 2013, Scott Peterson, a spokesman for County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D), confirmed, saying Hijazi had sent a retirement notice to Baker’s office.

Hijazi’s department issued the permits and approvals for the MGM facilities, where a child was severely shocked in June when she was swinging on a lighted handrail.

Two county officials familiar with the matter said Hijazi retired to avoid termination.

The FBI is assisting Prince George’s police in the probe of the resort site, which will look at the possibility of public corruption, and whether corners were cut to speed the opening of the $1.4 billion project.

An independent engineer hired by the county ­released a report describing the wiring feeding the handrail as “terrible” and some of the “sloppiest work” he has ever seen.

Hijazi had said he felt “betrayed” by the electrical contractor and a third-party inspector but described the MGM problems at the site as limited.

Hijazi, who has spent more than two decades in county government, was one of only two department heads that Baker retained from the administration of his predecessor Jack Johnson who served more than five ye ars after pleading guilty to to evidence tampering and destruction of evidence in a broad corruption scheme.

Baker tapped Hijazi, who spent a decade as head of the county’s $22 million public works and transportation department, to lead the new Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement.