Police were on the scene for a fatal crash that involved the driver of a hearse. (Courtesy of Prince George's County police)

A hearse driver was fatally injured when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. near Old Branch Avenue and Allentown Road in Camp Springs.

Police said the hearse was not carrying a coffin at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues, police said. It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The man’s identity was not released pending notification of his family.