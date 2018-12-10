Susan Bro, center left, mother of Heather D. Heyer, is hugged by a supporter on the steps of the courthouse after a guilty verdict was reached in the trial of James A. Fields Jr. on Friday in Charlottesville. (Steve Helber/AP)

The mother of a woman killed in a car attack during a white-supremacist rally here last year told a jury Monday that her daughter “was full of love, she was full of justice, she was full of fairness” — and that avowed neo-Nazi James A. Fields Jr. “tried to silence that” by ramming his speeding Dodge Challenger into a crowd of anti-racism demonstrators.

“And I refuse to allow that,” Susan Bro testified.

Bro, mother of 32-year-old Heather D. Heyer, was the prosecution’s fourth and final witness at Monday’s sentencing hearing for Fields, who was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder and other crimes for an Aug. 12, 2017, act of homicidal vehicular rage.

“Almost all members of our family have gone into grief therapy as the darkness has tried to swallow us whole,” Bro said, her voice strong but halting. “We are survivors, but we are much sadder survivors. We are forever scarred by the pain.”

At his trial, which began Nov. 26, Fields, 21, of Maumee, Ohio, did not deny plowing his car into a group of counterprotesters during the “Unite the Right” rally, at which hundreds of white supremacists and their opponents clashed in the streets. Fields’s attorneys contended that he was afraid for his safety that early afternoon and acted to protect himself. But the jury rejected the argument.

James A. Fields Jr. in an August 2017 police booking photo. (Albemarle County Jail/AFP/Getty Images)

“I don’t hate Mr. Fields,” Bro said on the witness stand Monday. “I’m leaving him in the hands of justice.”

The same jury that convicted Fields in Charlottesville Circuit Court will make a sentencing recommendation to Judge Richard E. Moore. In addition to first-degree murder, Fields was found guilty of five counts of aggravated malicious wounding and three counts of malicious wounding related to eight of 35 survivors of the attack who were injured, many of them seriously.

The murder and aggravated malicious-wounding charges are all punishable by 20 years to life behind bars. Each of the malicious-wounding counts carries a five-to-20-year term. Fields also was found guilty of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Before the hearing recessed for lunch Monday, defense attorney Denise Lunsford said she planned to call only one witness in the afternoon session. After that, jurors will begin deliberating on a punishment.

Before Bro testified, three injured survivors described their physical and emotional wounds in harrowing detail to the seven women and five men of the jury.

“I’m going to try to explain it,” said a woman who has been identified in court only as Lisa Q. She suffered numerous shattered bones, crippling nerve damage and other injuries from which she has not recovered. “But there’s no way for anyone who wasn’t there to understand it,” she said. “It’s weird to tell your body do something you’re used to doing and get no response at all.”

After recounting her 16 months of psychological unrest and painful physical therapy, she told the jury, “Today I can come close to making a fist.”

Jeanne Peterson arrived at the witness stand in a wheelchair after five surgeries on her crushed legs. She will undergo a sixth operation next year. Peterson was a friend of Heyer’s and saw her propelled into the air by Fields’s car.

“I will never forget the look in her eye,” said Peterson, who told the jury that she struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder “from witnessing a murder and surviving a terrorist attack.” She added, “I would go through this a million times over if I could take away the pain this has caused the people I love,” including her 7-year-old son, who “wrestles with questions I can’t answer.”

Another woman, Wednesday Bowie, whose pelvis was broken in six places, told the jury: “I am not the person I was before August 12th. I will never be that person again.” And she said, “Please know that the world is not a safe place with Mr. Fields in it.”

Then Bro took the witness said.

She said that when her daughter was hit by Fields’s speeding Dodge, the impact severed her aorta and left her “skin and blood on the windshield of that car.” Her thighs were shattered, among other injuries, and “she bled out internally in just a few seconds,” she said.

Fields sat silently at the defendant’s table as the dead victim’s mother continued, saying she has been unable to return to work since Aug. 12, 2017.

“I can’t concentrate anymore,” she said. “Some days I can’t do anything but sit and cry.”