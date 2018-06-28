Law enforcement is responding to a shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Md., according to the ATF and a reporter for the newspaper.

Anne Arundel County police reported an active shooter in the 800 block of Bestgate Road.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Gazette reporter Phil Davis said multiple people had been shot. The Gazette is owned by the Baltimore Sun, where police were also present, according to the Sun.

People were seen walking out from offices with their hands raised above their heads as police cleared buildings in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.